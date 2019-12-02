Deputies: Hudson man brutally attacked woman he was smoking meth with, held her against her will for hours

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is behind bars, accused of hitting a woman with a hammer and hatchet then holding her against her will for three hours after the two got into an argument while smoking meth together, deputies say.

Daniel Bingham, 41, was arrested early Saturday morning in Hudson. According to an arrest report, Bingham had been using methamphetamine with the victim around 1:30 a.m. when the two got into an argument.

The victim told deputies Bingham had been walking around with a hammer and a bladed hatchet while he was using meth. The arrest report says he eventually hit the woman in the head with one of the weapons, knocking her out.

After that, deputies say there was a “three-hour struggle” where the woman was held against her will. According to the arrest report, Bingham hit the woman with the two weapons several times and told her he was going to kill her.

At one point, the victim says she ran to the front door and tried to leave the home. She claims Bingham grabbed her and bit her on the leg twice. The arrest report says the victim then grabbed a small wooden stick and hit Bingham in the head several times. She was then able to open the front door.

Deputies say several neighbors then witnessed Bingham chase the victim, and stomp and kick hear head and face about 10 times. At that point, the neighbors charged at Bingham, chasing him into his home.

Neighbors at the scene helped the victim away from the home and started providing aid. During that time, deputies say Bingham barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out.

Bingham eventually did come out and was taken into custody. During an interview with deputies, Bingham allegedly told them the victim swung at him and he defended himself. The arrest report says he told deputies, “he was allowed to defend himself because Florida is a stand your ground law state.”

Deputies say the victim suffered lacerations and bruises to her face, arm, shoulder, ear, leg and chest. She also suffered a laceration on the back of her head and a fractured skull.

Bingham was charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. In their arrest report, deputies requested high bond “due to the facts and circumstances.”

