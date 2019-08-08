Skimmers found at 9 Pasco County gas stations

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are issuing an alert to anyone who filled up at several different gas stations in the county: Check your bank statement.

Investigators say they found skimmers at nine different stations after getting a heads up from Department of Agriculture petroleum inspectors. Authorities found skimmers at the following locations:

7-Eleven: 6001 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

Citgo: 9039 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, Pump #2

BP: 4109 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes, Pump #5

7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #1

7-Eleven: 9036 Little Road, New Port Richey, Pump #16

7-Eleven: 6315 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

7-Eleven: 7320 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #12

Detectives discovered the skimmers after checking out 147 gas stations in the county.

If you think you may be a victim of a skimmer, detectives say you should contact your bank and notify them of the potential data breach. If you see suspicious charges on your bank statements, you’re asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.