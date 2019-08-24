Deputies, FBI investigating death of diver in Gulf

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Maritime Operations Detachment is helping the FBI investigate the death of a diver in Gulf waters Saturday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, they received a call around 12:30 p.m. that a diver was found by a friend unconscious and was performing CPR.

The diver, aged 23, was picked up and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

The Pasco County Marine crew say after preliminary information, a group of divers were out fishing about 30 miles offshore when the diver became unconscious for unknown reasons.

Because the incident happened in international waters, the FBI will be the main investigating agency.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.