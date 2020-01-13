Deputies: Drunk New Port Richey man threw empty beer can at bicyclist he was chasing

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is facing charges after deputies say they caught him chasing a bicyclist and throwing an empty beer can at the person.

Pasco County deputies say they were called to Lake Drive near Marley Avenue in New Port Richey on Saturday night for a person causing a disturbance. When deputies got the scene, they did not see anyone but stood by to monitor the area from a distance.

Deputies say they spotted a bicyclist riding down Lake Drive around 11:30 p.m. and then witnessed another man chasing the bicyclist.

According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Joseph Peeters chased the bicyclist a short distance and threw an empty beer can at him.

Deputies then spoke with Peeters at his nearby home. The arrest report says he was already drinking another beer and appeared drunk.

Peeters was arrested for assault and disorderly intoxication and was taken to the Pasco County Jail.

