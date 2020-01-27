Deputies: Deadly Pasco stabbing suspect found naked in street, bloody

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Monday morning when Pasco deputies found him naked and covered in blood having just stabbed a man and woman in a Zephyrhills home, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a 911 disturbance call at a home in Zephyrhills Sunday night around 9 p.m. When they got there, deputies said they found Kyle Heady, 28, walking naked in the street covered in blood.

When deputies checked the house, they found a man stabbed to death and a woman with life-threatening stab and head wounds.

Deputies also found the living room a mess with numerous broken items and knocked over furniture. A butcher knife was found in the room with blood on the blade, deputies said.

In an interview with deputies, Heady reportedly told them he visited the home Sunday and asked one of the residents for money. When the victim refused to give Heady cash, Heady told deputies he entered into a “rage” and attacked the two victims. Heady said he blacked out during the attack.

Deputies said Heady told them the victims were on the couch playing Solitaire when he began the attack.

Heady is facing homicide and attempted homicide charges.

