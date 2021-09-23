Deputies: Armed person barricaded inside Holiday hotel room

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of an armed standoff at a hotel in Holiday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Pasco County Fire Rescue was called Thursday morning about a sick person located at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 3060 U.S. 19.

As they were trying to help the person, deputies say the individual pulled out a firearm at the first responders and is now barricaded inside a hotel room.

The sheriff’s office says the person is not cooperating with deputies at this time.

No other information has been released. Please check back for the latest updates.