Deputies: 19-year-old pulls pocket knife on man following near dog attack

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after threatening and pulling out a pocket knife on a man whose dog was attacked by the teen’s parent’s dog.

According to Pasco County deputies, around 9 p.m. the victim was walking his dog past Nathaniel Merriam’s family’s home located on Brentwood Drive in Port Richey.

As the victim walked by, Merriam’s dog, who was unleashed, ran up to the victim’s dog and attempted to attack.

Deputies say the victim was able to pull his dog away, unharmed. After doing so, Merriam’s family began to argue with the victim as they believed he kicked their dog.

After hearing the argument, Merriam left the home and approached the victim, pointing a large, silver pocket knife at him.

Deputies say in an interview with Merriam, he confirmed pulling the knife out but said he “only wanted to scare the victim” and “only had it out for 10 seconds before putting it away. “

Merriam also said he challenged the victim by saying “Let’s go, c’mon let’s do it” like he was going to fight him, the arrest report read.

Merriam’s bond was set at $5,000, according to the arrest report.

