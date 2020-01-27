Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently on the scene of a homicide in the Lake Bernadette area of Zephyrhills.

According to preliminary information, deputies say a 28-year-old man stabbed two people personally known to him following a verbal dispute.

One male victim has died and the other victim, a female, is currently in critical condition, deputies say.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time.

