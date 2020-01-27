Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently on the scene of a homicide in the Lake Bernadette area of Zephyrhills.

According to preliminary information, deputies say a 28-year-old man stabbed two people personally known to him following a verbal dispute.

One male victim has died and the other victim, a female, is currently in critical condition, deputies say.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss