Dept. of Health in Pasco County offers free Hepatitis A vaccines

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is offering free second doses of Hepatitis A vaccines.

The vaccines will be offered on Feb. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the DOH Pasco office, located at 10841 Little Road, to clients who received their first dose at least six months ago.

The department will also be offering free HIV and Hepatitis C rapid testing on Feb. 15 and 22. The results will be available in 20 minutes.

Symptoms of Hep. A can include the following and usually starts within 28 days of exposure to the virus:

Jaundice

Fever

Diarrhea

Fatigue/tired

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach pain

Dark-colored urine

Pale or clay-colored stool

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.

