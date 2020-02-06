Dept. of Health in Pasco County offers free Hepatitis A vaccines

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is offering free second doses of Hepatitis A vaccines.
The vaccines will be offered on Feb. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the DOH Pasco office, located at 10841 Little Road, to clients who received their first dose at least six months ago.
The department will also be offering free HIV and Hepatitis C rapid testing on Feb. 15 and 22. The results will be available in 20 minutes.
Symptoms of Hep. A can include the following and usually starts within 28 days of exposure to the virus:
- Jaundice
- Fever
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue/tired
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Stomach pain
- Dark-colored urine
- Pale or clay-colored stool
For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Violent attacks on migrants one year into ‘Remain in Mexico’
- Loophole allows contractors to work under someone else’s license, sometimes misleading consumers
- Southwest to give its employees 6 weeks of extra pay
- Lost, Forgotten, Ignored: Uncovering Tampa’s African American Cemeteries
- Driveway disaster: Polk man loses $5.5K in door-to-door driveway scheme, deputies say