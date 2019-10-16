Depressions sit on top of massive cave system in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – An underground cave system is causing concern in Pasco County. That’s where 76 depressions have formed in a Hudson neighborhood.

8 on Your Side first reported this back in August when 36 depressions formed. That number has grown into a scary situation for those who live on Willow Brook Court. Part of the road has been shut down for months, and residents affected can’t even park in their own driveway.

Captain Joyce Hannaseck is a dive shop owner in Tarpon Springs. She knows local cave systems well, like the one that is believed to have caused the depressions in Hudson.

“We haven’t had any rain. The rain swelled it up, it receded and then it all came down,” says Captain Hannaseck about why more holes may have formed.

It’s a frustrating situation, caused by something many people, like Captain Hannaseck find to be recreational and fascinating.

“Enchanting would be the word to use. But then at the same time if you’re someone who doesn’t dive and you’re someone who lives on top of them, I feel for you,” she says.

Right now, the county says they continue to monitor the area.