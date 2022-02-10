Delayed for years, jury seated in Curtis Reeves murder trial

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It has taken eight long years for the murder trial of Curtis Reeves to start.

The retired Tampa Police Captain is accused of killing Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January of 2014, after the men argued over the use of a cell phone.

Reeves doesn’t deny he shot and killed Oulson, but claims it was an act of self-defense. The trial has been delayed by legal motions, appeals and even the pandemic.

This week attorneys for the state and defense have questioned potential jurors to see if they can listen to the evidence and make a fair and independent judgment in the case. Assistant State Attorney Glenn Martin asked potential jurors about their own involvement with the law and with criminal cases and even asked them for their opinions on firearms.

“Has anyone had to defend themselves using their firearm?” Martin asked the panel of potential jurors.

Defense attorneys focused their questions on opinions of law enforcement training and weapons.

A jury has been seated in the Curtis Reeves trial. Six jurors and four alternates have now been selected. Opening statements are set for Monday.