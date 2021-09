PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in Jasmine Estates.

According to agency spokeswoman Amanda Hunter, the remains were found Saturday in the area of Embassy Boulevard and Richwood Lane.

Authorities have not disclosed the person’s identity or gender. Their cause and manner of death are unknown. It’s unclear if foul play is suspected.

This story is developing and will be updated.