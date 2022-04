TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are responding to a crash on State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 54 and Ronnoch Boulevard Thursday morning.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators a vehicle was traveling the wrong way and hit another vehicle head-on. One person has died.

Firefighters are currently working to extricate a person trapped in a vehicle.

The intersection is closed until further notice. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.