Deadly fiery crash forces U.S. 301 to be shut down in both directions at Primo Drive

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead and has shut down U.S. 301 in both directions at Primo Drive.
According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived on the scene with one vehicle engulfed in flames.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
