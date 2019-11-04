LIVE: Deadly crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down part of US-98 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has shut down part of a major highway in Pasco County.
Pasco Fire Rescue says crews are at the scene of a “multiple tractor-trailer crash with a fatality” on US-98 at Stanton Hall Drive.
At this point, it is not clear exactly how many people were involved in the crash or how many people were injured.
US-98 has been shut down near the crash and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Firefighters are working to mitigate about 100 gallons of fuel on the ground from the crash.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
