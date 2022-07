TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Pasco County Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m., just north of State Road 52, in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Two southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

