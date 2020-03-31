Dade City’s ‘Wild Things’ banned from keeping endangered tigers

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dade City Wild Things_41953

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dade City zoo “Wild Things,” owned by Kathryn Stearns, has been permanently banned from owning and keeping endangered tigers on property.

According to a press release from PETA, on March 24, the company was awarded a default judgement and permanent injunction against Wild Things in its Endangered Species Act lawsuit.

According to the organization, “the court’s ruling confirms that prematurely separating tiger cubs from their mothers, forcing them to swim with paying members of the public, and failing to provide tigers with adequate housing and care are violations of the ESA’s prohibition on harming or harassing protected wildlife.”

The tigers in Wild Things’ possession will be relocated by PETA to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, six tigers have been removed from the facility and transferred to a facility in Colorado.

The FWC was not a part of this lawsuit, but said, “at Ms. Stearns’ request we have assisted in arranging the placement of additional animals in her possession at Dade City Wild Things to other properly licensed facilities in Florida.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss