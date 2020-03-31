Dade City’s ‘Wild Things’ banned from keeping endangered tigers

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dade City zoo “Wild Things,” owned by Kathryn Stearns, has been permanently banned from owning and keeping endangered tigers on property.

According to a press release from PETA, on March 24, the company was awarded a default judgement and permanent injunction against Wild Things in its Endangered Species Act lawsuit.

According to the organization, “the court’s ruling confirms that prematurely separating tiger cubs from their mothers, forcing them to swim with paying members of the public, and failing to provide tigers with adequate housing and care are violations of the ESA’s prohibition on harming or harassing protected wildlife.”

The tigers in Wild Things’ possession will be relocated by PETA to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, six tigers have been removed from the facility and transferred to a facility in Colorado.

The FWC was not a part of this lawsuit, but said, “at Ms. Stearns’ request we have assisted in arranging the placement of additional animals in her possession at Dade City Wild Things to other properly licensed facilities in Florida.”