Dade City woman reunited with her beloved dog after going into hospital

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Luann Isaacson thought she would never get her precious pup Rascal back.

On December 23, she was admitted to the hospital and had no one to watch her dog. So police took him to Pasco County Animal Services.

After 10 days, Rascal was adopted out to a new family.

Luann was heartbroken.

“Oh my God. You don’t know what that did to me. It just broke my heart. I just couldn’t sleep,” said Isaacson. “I couldn’t function without him.”

How could this happen, her daughter Cheryl wondered.

Cheryl Isaacson Bourgeois took to social media. Comments ranged from outrage to urging her to get in contact with local media outlets. One of the comments tagged County Commissioner Jack Mariano.

Mariano, concerned about what happened, sprung into action. He asked animal services what happened and if a representative could call the family who adopted Rascal and see if they would be willing to return him.

At the end of the day, he discovered all county policies and procedures were followed.

“We have a policy where we give people so much time to get a dog back and then after the 10 days it becomes county ownership,” said Mariano. “But we didn’t have to put the adoption through. We could have waited and this was a situation where we should have waited.”

The family that adopted Rascal didn’t have to bring him back, but they did. Animal services refunded their adoption fee and even found them another dog that fit their criteria at a local rescue organization.

Spencer Conover is the assistant director of Pasco County Animal Services and said the agency does what it can to reunite pets with their owners.

“If you can tell us, ‘Hey, I’ll be down there in an hour, I’ll be down there at the end of the day, I’ll be down there in four days, just let us know,” said Conover. “And we’ll be able to get your animals back to you safe and sound.”

Luann is just thrilled Rascal is back home.

“He means so much to me. He was just a tiny little thing when I got him. He’s almost seven years old now. He’s just my pal. My big pal,” she said.

