PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A series of destructive events left a Dade City woman dead and another man arrested in a high-speed chase on US 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that it all began at around 3:30 a.m. when a hit-and-run driver hit the 49-year-old Dade City woman as she walked along the highway’s grass shoulder.

Trooper said the driver’s sedan, possibly white or silver in color, left the highway for an unknown reason, hit a traffic sign, and then hit the woman, severing her body in half. The driver did not stop at the scene.

However, the chaos continued at 4:58 a.m. when a silver pickup drove through the area while Pasco County deputies and troopers were at the scene.

The FHP said the driver, 23-year-old Andrew Thomas Krummen, ignored commands to stop and nearly hit two deputies. While driving through the crime scene, Krummen drove over the lower half of the victim in the previous collision.

Troopers chased Krummen for about 10 minutes until a trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop him at at CR-788 and SR-471 in Webster.

The FHP cruiser that stopped Krummen’s truck (Credit: FHP)

Krummen was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of his passengers.

According to the FHP, the passengers, a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman, were trying to flag troopers down and exit the vehicle.

The FHP said it is still looking for the driver in the first crash. If you know anything, to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at *FHP and **TIPS respectively.