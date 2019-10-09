Live Now
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael

Dade City man killed in fiery U.S. 301 crash

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City man was killed in a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 301 Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 301 and Primo Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.

FHP investigators said the man, 40-year-old Fernando Hernandez-Lara, was heading south on the outside lane of the highway when he lost control of his Chevrolet HHR.

The vehicle traveled across a center grass median and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The Chevrolet HHR became engulfed in flames and Hernandez-Lara died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have not determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss