Curtis Reeves trial: Retired FBI agent among expert witnesses expected to testify Tuesday

Former Tampa Police Capt. Curtis Reeves, 79, turns to look at his wife, Vivian Reeves, 75, left, before she is called as a defense witness during his second-degree murder trial on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City. Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired FBI special agent who is an expert on video audio recordings spent several hours on the stand Monday during the Curtis Reeves trial, but is expected to return for more testimony on Tuesday.

The retired agent testified Monday about the security camera video being used in Reeves’ trial.

The judge sent the jury home before 5 p.m. on Monday but told them to expect to stay late Tuesday. More expert witnesses are expected to be called by the defense.

The judge told attorneys early in the trial she expects them to wrap the case up before Friday because she has other cases scheduled for the following week.

In addition to the retired FBI agent, Vivian Reeves also testified at her husband’s murder trial on Monday. Vivian Reeves is now 75 years old and has been married to Curtis Reeves for more than 50 years. She told jurors that during those 50 years she has watched her husband’s health and physical abilities decline.

The defense also presented an aging expert on Monday that told jurors, as a person ages, they feel more vulnerable, especially when threatened.

Vivian Reeves told the jury she and her husband made a decision one morning in January 2014 to go to a movie.

“Curtis wanted to see the movie Lone Survivor because Matt had read the book and then Curtis read it,” said Vivian Reeves.

Curtis Reeves spent most of his life as a police officer. He helped establish the first SWAT team for the Tampa Police Department.

Matt Reeves, their son, is also a Tampa police officer. The day of the shooting, Matt Reeves was just arriving as his father was in an argument with Chad Oulson over the use of a cell phone. Before Matt Reeves could come to the side of his father, Curtis Reeves shot and killed Oulson.

Vivian Reeves told jurors they first noticed Oulson and his wife when they sat down.

“His phone screen is lit and he’s doing something on his phone,” said Vivian Reeves.

Her husband leaned forward to tell Oulson to put his phone away.

“Curtis leaned forward toward Mr. Oulson and he spoke so softly,” said Vivian Reeves.

Chad Oulson’s wife Nicole, who was also in the theater, told jurors earlier in the trial that Curtis Reeves’ tone was rude and demanding. But Vivian Reeves maintains it was Chad Oulson who acted rudely.

“Mr. Oulson responded in a very loud and ugly voice,” he said.

She says Chad Oulson used profane language and she was in fear when he stood in front of her husband, but she also admitted to the jury that before their final argument, she said something to her husband that could have changed everything.

“I said, ‘let’s just move,'” she recalled.

Curtis Reeves didn’t move and would shoot and kill Chad Oulson.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday with more testimony from experts for the defense.