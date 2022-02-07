Curtis Reeves trial: Jury selection begins Monday in Pasco theater shooting case

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential jurors lined up outside the Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, Monday, as jury selection was set to begin in the case of Curtis Reeves.

The retired Tampa police captain was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

Court documents say Oulson was shot and killed during an argument with Reeves in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January 2014.

According to records, the two were fighting about Oulson using his cell phone during movie previews.

Surveillance video shows Reeves pulling out his gun and shooting Oulson he threw popcorn in his face.

Oulson was with his wife Nicole at the time of the shooting. She was injured while trying to block a bullet with her hand.

“It’s just unimaginable. Me and my husband didn’t get a date night very often, much less a whole day to spend together, so I was just so excited and looking forward to spending the day with the love of my life at a place of entertainment, family entertainment,” Nicole told 8 On Your Side days after the shooting.

During a 2017 hearing, Reeves detailed the exchange with Oulson.

“He was getting ready to punch me and I perceived that at some point, and that’s when the pistol came out,” he said. “I shot him.”

In the eight years since the deadly encounter, the case against Reeves has seen several delays. It is one of the longest criminal cases in U.S. history.

Originally, Reeves’ attorney argued the “stand your ground” defense, which was rejected.

A panel of six jurors and four alternates will participate in the trial.

Oulson’s widow is expected to testify.