Curtis Reeves trial: Closing arguments set to begin Friday morning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Closing arguments are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the murder trial of Curtis Reeves.

Defense attorneys have spent hours as they continue to try and prove that Reeves was legally justified in the fatal shooting of Chad Oulson at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

He is accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault for shooting and killing Oulson and wounding his wife in 2014.

Judge Susan Barthle told the jury late Thursday they should be able to begin deliberations on Friday.

Reeves spent hours on the witness stand on Thursday, telling a Pasco County jury about his career in law enforcement and the day he shot Oulson in the theater.

Reeves helped establish the SWAT team for the Tampa Police Department and ended his career as the head of security for Busch Gardens.

He told the jury he had never drawn his weapon and shot anyone in his years of service as a police officer and says he never encountered rage from anyone the way he did from Chad Oulson the day of the shooting.

Reeves had gone to the theater that day with his wife and they planned to meet their son to see the movie Lone Survivor.

Chad Oulson had gone to the theater that day with his wife Nicole to see the movie as well. Reeves told the jury, he noticed Oulson was on his cell phone soon after walking into the theater.

“It was shining in my face,” said Reeves who told the jury he didn’t say anything about the cell phone at first. “I waited to see if he would put it away to see if he was interested in what was on the screen or not and it never went away.”

Reeves told the jury he finally leaned over to say something after an announcement played on the screen, telling guests to put away their phones.

“I leaned over and requested that he turn his phone off. Saying, would you mind turning your phone off sir,” Reeves said.

Nicole Oulson testified about the same moment earlier in the trial saying Reeves’ tone was rude and demanding. Reeves says Chad Oulson became enraged.

“I decided that if I couldn’t get him to turn it off that it was between him in the theater because they are the ones who said you can’t use one, it wasn’t between him and I,” said Reeves.

He then walked out of the theater to tell a manager and when he returned he says Oulson grew even angrier.

“I’m sitting down in a completely defenseless position,” said Reeves.

He says Oulson threw his cell phone and hit him in the face and when he started to come at him, Reeves fired a single shot.

“At some point, I made a decision that I had no alternative. In my opinion, he was completely out of control, he’s not settling down and his wife is trying to hold him back,” said Reeves.

On cross-examination, Assistant State Attorney Scott Rosenwasser pointed out inconsistencies in Reeves statements.”

You’re testifying that a 6 foot 4 Chad Oulson, who is full of rage, is virtually on top of you and he punches you and hits you hard with a cell phone, so much so that you’re dazed and you are easily bruised, yet, there is not a single mark on your face,” said Rosenwasser.

Reeves maintains Oulson did hit him in the face with his phone and there was a mark on his face.