Curtis Reeves theater shooting trial continues in Dade City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The murder trial for Curtis Reeves, the retired Tampa police captain who fatally shot a man inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater, has entered its third day.

Reeves is standing trial for the 2014 shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

The two men had been arguing over Oulson’s use of a cell phone in the theater. After Oulson threw popcorn in his face, Reeves pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole.

Defense attorneys claim Reeves felt threatened enough by Oulson to fire in self-defense. But a judge ruled in 2017 that the “stand your ground” law was not applicable in this case.

A number of witnesses testified at the trial on Tuesday.

“(Reeves) stood up quickly, and he had a frown on his face, and if you think of Snow White and the seven dwarfs,” said Jane Roy, a retired bookkeeper who witnessed the shooting. “He looked like Grumpy to me. He was angry.”

The jury also heard from retired health insurance executive Charles Cummings who was in the theater with his disabled son.

Cummings said he heard Reeves say something to Oulson about the phone, then saw him stand up and exit the theater.

“He was mumbling to himself and it sounded very agitated in the mumbling and he also hit my seat and the back of my head as he was passing,” Cummings said.

After Reeves came back into the theater, Cummings saw popcorn flying and heard the sound of a gunshot.

Cummings said Oulson fell at his feet and said “I can’t believe he shot me.”

He claimed Oulson was not being aggressive before the shooting occurred.

Reeves’ trial will resume 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It’s expected to last about three weeks.