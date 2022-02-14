LIVE: Opening statements begin in Pasco theater shooting trial

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorneys will give their opening statements in the high-profile murder trial of Curtis Reeves on Monday morning.

Reeves is charged with murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

The retired police captain fatally shot Oulson during the previews of a movie at a Wesley Chapel theater on Jan. 13, 2014. Court records show Reeves was angry at Oulson for using his cell phone. As the two argued, Oulson threw popcorn in Reeves’ face. That’s when the ex-officer pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing Oulson. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand.

It’s taken eight years for the case to enter the trial phase.

After Reeves’ “stand your ground” defense was rejected by a judge, there were numerous appeals and delays brought on by the pandemic.

Reeves is now 79 years old. For the past eight years, he’s been on house arrest and not in jail. The judge has set aside two weeks for the trial. Six jurors and four alternates were chosen during the four-day jury selection process last week.

“Please don’t get in our way, thank you,” Reeves told an 8 On Your Side crew as he entered the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center before the trial started Monday morning.

Stay with WFLA for more coverage of the trial.