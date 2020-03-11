Curtis Reeves murder trial moved back to October 19

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Retired Tampa Police Officer Curtis Reeves was in a Dade City Courtroom on Wednesday for a status hearing for his upcoming murder trial.

Reeves is accused of killing Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in January of 2014.

Reeves has never denied shooting and killing Oulson, but he claimed self-defense after the younger man threw popcorn in his face during an argument.

According to testimony from a previous hearing, Reeves became angry that Oulson was using his cell phone to text during movie previews. The two men argued and Reeves shot Oulson in the chest.

Reeves attorneys argued for a “Stand Your Ground Defense” under Florida law but had the argument rejected after a court hearing. Reeves attorneys appealed, and the case eventually landed in Florida’s Supreme Court where their argument was rejected again.

A trial date had been set for Oct. 5, but after Wednesday’s status hearing the trial date was moved back to Oct. 19th.

