PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A traffic crash temporarily closed all lanes of I-75 South Wednesday in Pasco County.

Officials with Pasco County Fire Rescue told WFLA a single vehicle crashed on I-75 near Overpass Road around 10:40 a.m. Pictures from a live traffic camera show what appears to be a sedan on the grassy shoulder followed by a long line of traffic stretching behind the crash site.

All lanes were later reopened after first responders transported two people who were injured in the wreck. Additional information was not immediately released.

