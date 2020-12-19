Crash victim unidentified after car catches fire in head-on collision in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed after their car engulfed in flames following a crash Saturday morning on US-98.

Officials said the victim’s car was traveling north on US-98 approaching Station Hall Road when, for unknown reasons, it entered the path of another vehicle and collided head on.

Upon impact, the northbound vehicle became engulfed in flames, leaving the driver unidentified at this time, FHP said.

The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. His 22-year-old female passenger is in serious condition.

