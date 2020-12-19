Crash victim unidentified after car catches fire in head-on collision in Pasco

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed after their car engulfed in flames following a crash Saturday morning on US-98.

Officials said the victim’s car was traveling north on US-98 approaching Station Hall Road when, for unknown reasons, it entered the path of another vehicle and collided head on.

Upon impact, the northbound vehicle became engulfed in flames, leaving the driver unidentified at this time, FHP said.

The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. His 22-year-old female passenger is in serious condition.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss