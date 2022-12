TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is moving again on I-75 north after a major crash in Wesley Chapel.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash blocked multiple lanes. The crash happened north of SR-54 at mile marker 278 at around 4:00 p.m.

No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story.