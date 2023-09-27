LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — State Road 52 was shut down Wednesday morning due to a serious crash.

Pasco Fire Rescue said the crash happened on State Road 52 at the Ehren Cutoff.

Crews said all lanes are shut down between US-41 and Bellamy Brother’s Road due to a crash with injuries.

“Please expect delays and remember to move over for first responders,” officials said.

Eagle 8 flew over the crash scene, which showed a mangled van and truck. The van was flipped on its side and the truck was spotted in the tree line.

Officials did not say how many people were hurt in the crash.

Crews are letting some drivers pass by alternating east and westbound traffic.