BLANTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious crash involving a semi has shut down all southbound lanes on a portion of I-75 in Pasco County.

The southbound lanes are blocked at Lake Iola.

Delays are expected northbound in the area as well.

One person is listed a trauma alert and a medical helicopter is on the way to the scene.

Pasco Fire Rescue asks drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.