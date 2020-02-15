Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead in Pasco home by deputies serving warrant for child sex abuse charges

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(January 2019 mugshot from Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music singer Daniel Lee Martin was found dead in a Pasco County home on Friday after a standoff with deputies who were serving a warrant on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were sent to a home near Little Road and Pennent Court in New Port Richey on Friday afternoon to serve an active warrant out of Tennessee. According to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was for three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery.

When deputies got there, the sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Martin did not respond to their attempts to contact him. The SWAT team was called to the scene after deputies say Martin made threats of harm against himself and others.

Once deputies got inside the home, they found Martin dead from an apparent suicide.

Online jail records show Martin was arrested on Jan. 27 in Pasco County on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition of a victim under 16.

The sheriff’s office did not comment on Martin’s connection to the country music industry but TMZ reported his death Friday evening.

LATEST PASCO COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Full body cam video from incident at River Ridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full body cam video from incident at River Ridge"

Attempted burglary at Metro PCS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attempted burglary at Metro PCS"

6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 year-old student taken to mental health hospital"

CMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA"

Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numerous couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in group wedding at Polk County History Center"

Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss