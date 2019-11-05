Council members to vote on e-scooters in New Port Richey

Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – E-scooters are coming to another city in Tampa Bay.

New Port Richey council members plan to vote on the proposal Tuesday evening during the city council meeting.

A company called eCarve wants to bring scooters to New Port Richey.

eCarve is addressing concerns seen in other cities such as Tampa, about safety and scooters left lying around.

They would require riders to pick up and return the scooters to the business, where safety helmets would also be provided.

Council members have also discussed not allowing scooters to be used after sunset, and they’re putting an age requirement on using the scooter.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Lastly, rental companies will be required to carry liability insurance.

