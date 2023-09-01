HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire that broke out during Hurricane Idalia destroyed the Levija family home in Hudson.

“It’s bad, you can’t replace it,” describes Robin Levija. She and her husband, Bob, are sorting through the ashes of all their belonging.

The pair thought rising waters would be their biggest concern during the storm. They left hoping to get their cars to safety, but 45 minutes later they smelled smoke.

“When I came up on it, I had to tell Robin the house is down and that the smoke was coming from our house,” Bob said. “She couldn’t believe it.”

“I said, ‘What do you mean our house blew up? No, no’,” Robin recalled.

According to the couple, flood waters made it difficult for firefighters. They said investigators are determining what caused the explosion.

In the meantime, family members are helping them look through the debris for any items that survived the flames.

“All my clothes, all my jewelry, all my kids’ baby pictures, my grandkids’ pictures, are gone,” Robin said.

The pair recognize there’s at least one silver lining.

“The bad luck might have kept us from the worse luck — we could have been blown up with the place,” Bob said.

Bob, Robin and their family members are grateful for the outpouring of support from surrounding neighbors and community members.

Those wishing to assist the family can do so by clicking here.