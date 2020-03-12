Coronavirus in Pasco County: Officials issue local state of emergency for 7 days

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a local state of emergency for the county as a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to county officials, the declaration allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community. This would include performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers, using volunteers, etc.

The state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until rescinded by the county.

The Pasco County Emergency Operations Center is operating at a level two activation status.

Residents are being asked to wash their hands with soap and water, to cover their sneezes and coughs with their arm, and if they are sick, to stay home and avoid crowds.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"

Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss