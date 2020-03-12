TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a local state of emergency for the county as a proactive measure against the spread of coronavirus.
According to county officials, the declaration allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community. This would include performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers, using volunteers, etc.
The state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until rescinded by the county.
The Pasco County Emergency Operations Center is operating at a level two activation status.
Residents are being asked to wash their hands with soap and water, to cover their sneezes and coughs with their arm, and if they are sick, to stay home and avoid crowds.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘I won’t take chances’: Kenny Chesney postpones Tampa show due to coronavirus
- New York banning major gatherings in effort to contain virus
- Coronavirus impacts: MLB to suspend spring training, expected to delay regular season
- Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Bay Rowdies’ league postpones season
- Coronavirus in Pasco County: Officials issue local state of emergency for 7 days