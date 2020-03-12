Coronavirus concerns: Pasco Catholic school closes building, moves classes online

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bishop Larkin Catholic School in Port Richey is shutting its doors and shifting to online learning this week after a parent of a student contracted the novel coronavirus.

The school said the child and other family members are in self-quarantine until the parent is cleared by health officials. The student and other family members currently show no symptoms of the virus, according to the school.

Public health officials did not give the school any recommendations, but it decided to close “in an abundance of caution,” school officials said.

The school will be closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 to give crews time to deep clean the building. Students will take classes online.

The school said it will communicate next steps once it has consulted more with public health officials.

For more information, visit https://www.dosp.org/coronavirus/

