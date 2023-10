PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A cooking oil spill has shut down parts of the roadways in Odessa Wednesday morning.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, significant delays are expected as eastbound State Road 54 is closed between Gunn Highway and the Suncoast Parkway.

Fire crews are en route to begin cleanup.

