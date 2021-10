TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A structure collapse in Trinity sent three workers falling 20 feet after a mishap with the building’s roof structure, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

The agency wrote on its Twitter that construction crews were flying trusses for a structure on Community Drive when they collapsed, knocking the workers and the frames to the ground.

Pasco Fire Rescue said one worker was listed as a trauma alert patient. Another worker suffered minor injuries while the third refused transport.