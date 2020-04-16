Construction worker’s arm amputated after high-pressure water line explodes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A construction worker in Wesley Chapel had one of their arms amputated after a construction crew ruptured a high-pressure water line exploded.
According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the accident happened near Curley Road and Kiefer Road.
The worker was airlifted as a trauma alert.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
