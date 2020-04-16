Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Construction worker’s arm amputated after high-pressure water line explodes

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A construction worker in Wesley Chapel had one of their arms amputated after a construction crew ruptured a high-pressure water line exploded.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the accident happened near Curley Road and Kiefer Road.

The worker was airlifted as a trauma alert.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse couple unites to fight virus"

Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast"

Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo"

Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft launches food, medicine supply delivery"

Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now"

Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. EPG set to vote on face covering mandate"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and damp today before turning warmer again Friday"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss