Community resource center in Hudson recovering after fire

HUDSON, Fla (WFLA) – A beloved Pasco County community resource center is taking their mission on the road after a fire destroyed the building.

Two weeks ago, an overnight fire completely destroyed the Abundant Commodities to Share Community Resource Center. ACTS is known for feeding, clothing and connecting with those in need.

Despite the building being completely charred and closed for business, they will still be able to feed more than 500 families in the community on Christmas.

“Thanks to Baycare from North Bay Hospitals who stepped up and provided everything from food and paper goods to provide meals to the elderly and the shut in,” Dan Kolb, owner of ACTS said. “At this time we have over 500 delivery meals, 60 at another location and we will make sure we have a dinner for the homeless.”

Kolb said they will continue their mission by leaning on their faith.

“It was just the peace of God and it just came together I was trying to make it happen and that just stresses you out and God just did it all in one sweep,” Kolb said.

Kolb said in the last two weeks him and his wife have been cleaning up and securing what was left of the fire. He said they were able to salvage some food and clothes that did not have smoke damage and distribute those to families.

Although, they have a closed sign that says they are not accepting donations right now, Kolb still wants people to give back.

“There’s a big need in the community regardless if we are the ones that do it or someone else,” he said. “We are going to wait for the Lord to move us, he moved us to open this.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to see what caused the fire, but have not heard back yet.

