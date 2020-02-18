Commissioners consider $33M incentive for development in downtown Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Pasco commissioners will consider the approval of a $33 million economic incentive plan to help with Avalon Park West, a development in downtown Wesley Chapel.

The project, which would take up more than 350,000 square feet, would feature residential units, along with office and commercial space for shops and businesses.

Developer Beat Kahli has asked that the county help pay for public infrastructure on the project such as parking garages and public transit.

Pasco commissioners will hold their regular board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to discuss.

