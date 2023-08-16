Video above from previous coverage: ‘A needle in a haystack’: Search for missing Pasco boater continues.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing Pasco County boater.

Andre Nolasco, 57, went missing after launching from the Nick’s Park boat ramp.

Over three days, the Coast Guard searched about 1,500 miles. Officials found the 57-year-old’s boat 8 miles off the coast of Hudson, with Nolasco nowhere to be found.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Andre Nolasco’s loved ones,” Lt. Carleigh Long said in a statement. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and never done lightly.”

The search will remain suspended pending any new information, the Coast Guard said.

