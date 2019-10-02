‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash tells court she cannot afford a lawyer

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Stacey Dash, who starred as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teen comedy “Clueless,” says she cannot afford a lawyer according to new court documents.

Dash was arrested and charged Sunday with domestic battery after a domestic disturbance at her home after she allegedly pushed and slapped a victim in the face. The victim also suffered red scratch marks on his arm from being pushed, deputies say.

According to deputies, Dash was the one who made the 911 call, claiming that she was the victim. In the call, released by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Dash says an adult and three children were involved and repeatedly tells the dispatcher the children are disrespectful.

“We were all arguing. I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face, I pushed her back, he put me into a chokehold,” Dash tells the dispatcher in the 911 call.

Full 911 call:

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says responding deputies determined Dash was not the victim – but the suspect.

Dash was taken into custody for domestic battery and taken to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility.