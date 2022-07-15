NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly battered a man in a parking lot in New Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said that Jason Thomas Foster, 36, got into a fight with another man in the parking lot of True Eye Experts on Seven Springs Boulevard.

Deputies said Foster “maliciously attacked” the victim, punching him as he crouched and tried to protect himself with his hands covering his head.

The sheriff’s office said third-party witnesses saw the attack happened. The victim suffered marks on his head and left shoulder and a cut on his left ankle.

Deputies later found Foster at a nearby Chevron gas. After identifying him at the suspect, deputies charged him with felony battery.

The affidavit said Foster had a previous conviction for battery.