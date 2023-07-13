PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Lecanto mother who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2013 Nissan sedan along Suncoast Parkway when she suffered a medical emergency with her 14-year-old son in the car.

Troopers found the car around 4:50 a.m. stopped in the northbound lanes near milepost 20.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Additional information was not immediately released.