Child trapped in dark room sets mattress on fire to escape abusive parents, Pasco deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two parents were arrested in Spring Hill Monday on child abuse charges after one of their children set a mattress on fire to escape their bedroom that lacked power, light, and bathroom access.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Kelley Davis, 36, and Daniel Davis, 37, have six children, but have kept one of them locked in a bedroom with no power since at least March.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to the home in Spring Hill after reports of an arson in progress. When deputies arrived, they discovered one of the couple’s children had set fire to their mattress in order to escape their bedroom.

Deputies soon discovered the child was often locked in the bedroom without electricity or natural light. The door was locked from the outside and a board was nailed to an exterior door frame, preventing the child from escaping. Deputies said the only window in the room was covered with a board screwed into the wall.

The ceiling fan in the room did not have light bulbs in it, but even if it did, deputies said the suspects turned the power out to the child’s room at the circuit breaker.

Deputies said they also found feces on the wall and urine on the floor of the bedroom. The suspects reportedly admitted the child had to yell for them if they needed to use the bathroom, but wouldn’t always hear it. They also admitted to locking the child in the room at night for about 11 or 12 hours and also when he or she misbehaved.

Daniel and Kelley Davis were each charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

