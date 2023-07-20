PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the early morning shooting of a child in New Port Richey.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary information indicates the child was shot around 4:30 in the Tonga Lane area of New Port Richey.

“This is an isolated incident that appears to be amongst known parties,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies stressed there is no threat to the public.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.