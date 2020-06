LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A child nearly drowned in a community pool in Pasco County on Sunday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of the near drowning, which occurred at the Dupree Lakes community pool in Land O’ Lakes.

Fire Rescue said the child is approximately 3-years-old.

CPR was performed on the child, who is now breathing, and a medical helicopter was called.

No further information was immediately available.