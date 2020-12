PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was injured after falling from a third-floor window on Thursday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, it happened in the 9000 block of Lismore Lane.

According to the Pasco Fire Rescue, the four-year-old child is being transported by medical helicopter due to the height of the fall.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.