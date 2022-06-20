NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was sent to a hospital after a reported catfish stabbing in New Port Richey, according to rescue officials.

Pasco Fire Rescue posted on its Twitter on an incident in which a catfish stabbed a child in the chest at a pond.

Rescue officials said that the child had breathing problems while headed to the hospital with their mother. The mother called 911, and rescue personnel took the child on a trauma alert.

Catfish can injure fishermen with their pectoral and spines. According to The Angler Within, the spines of a young catfish are hard enough to pierce flesh and impale a person.

Sometimes these incidents can be near fatal. USAToday reported in 2018 about a Missouri fisherman who nearly died after a catfish stabbed him in the knee as he pulled the fish into his boat.